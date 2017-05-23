Mapleton senior dies in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLETON, Utah -- Monday night in Mapleton, a car accident involving six teenagers claimed the life of Kathrynn Shaw. Shaw was a senior at Maple Mountain High School. She would have graduated on Thursday. Maple Mountain High School had counselors for students and staff struggling with the sudden loss on Tuesday.

"For a day they are excited about graduation practice today, it was a totally different feeling today in the school, very somber. You know, Kathrynn would want everyone to be happy because that's who she is, said Lana Hiskey, Communications Administrator Nebo School District.

Shaw's family released this statement:

We are all in shock she is gone.... How do you replace the sun and its beautiful rays of light that nurtures and warms you from the inside out? That allows you to feel happiness and pure joy as if nothing else in the world matters? To be with Kathrynn, to talk with her, to hear her laugh was like soaking in warm rays of light that would brighten the darkest day and gloomiest night. Kathrynn had the rare ability and power to touch and bless all who knew and loved her. She seldom spoke ill of anyone and would get a little testy if you were judgmental toward others or didn't practice what you preached. Her love for life and everyone in it was a beautiful thing to behold and something we can all strive to emulate. How do we go on without our bright, bubbly, happy, silly Kate - always quick with a smile or a silly face and hand jester to help brighten the day?

We were looking forward to seeing her walk with her many friends at commencement tomorrow and cheer her and her friends from the Maple Mountain class of 2017 onto new adventures, challenges, and hew heights. She was heading off to college on scholarship this fall. She worked hard to be awarded a Regent Scholarship and to graduate with High Honors.

We love you Kathrynn and know you are home with our Heavenly Parents and other members of our family who have passed on. Though your time here in mortality was cut short, Your Life was a Blessing to Us All! You truly made a difference! So here's to you my "Sweet Girl"-You graduate this life with HIGH HONORS!!! May we all be our best and do the same.

Kathryn Shaw was part of Maple Mountain High School's highly competitive drill team. Her influence stretched well beyond the school.

"I would dare say if you walked down and knocked on three doors, you'd be able to find a connection to Kathrynn Shaw somewhere in this town, said Chief John Jackson from the Mapleton Police Department.

At this point, investigators believe a 17-year-old driver ran the stop sign at 1600 North Main Street in Mapleton, hitting the car Kathrynn was riding in. Each car had three teenagers, but the other five were all wearing seatbelts and had only minor injuries. Kathrynn was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, later pronounced dead at Utah Valley Hospital.

Chief Jackson said the investigation is ongoing, but the 17-year-old driver could face charges.