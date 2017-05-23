× Man calls in fake shooting, interferes with DUI investigation, police say

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A man was arrested after trying to interfere with police in order to stop his friend from getting a DUI on Friday.

Dean Allen Muir, Jr., 27, was charged on Tuesday with Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities.

According to police, Muir reported a fake shooting on the Little Bitter Creek Road on May 5 while his friend was under DUI investigation.

Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrel was conducting the DUI investigation and was forced the officer to break away and respond to the fake shooting.

Muir later admitted to deputies that he called in the fake report to prevent his friend from getting a DUI.

According to police, Muir is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.