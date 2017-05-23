Kamas pair arrested for meth, cocaine possession in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah – Police have arrested two suspects in Heber City on multiple drug charges including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Heber City Police stopped a car for multiple traffic violations which led to authorities finding the drugs.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Kamas resident Celia Esbeidi Rebollar-Patino, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of meth and paraphernalia.

Her passenger, 30-year-old Kamas resident Uriel Morales, was arrested for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Officers said both tested positive for multiple drugs including meth.