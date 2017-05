Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Have you seen this statue? The hard-to-miss artwork has disappeared.

Authorities are asking for help after an 800-pound bronze statue of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young was stolen overnight.

The incident was caught on video near 825 N. and 300 W. at about 4 a.m.

Owners said the statue is valued at more than $125,000.

Salt Lake City Police would like to speak with anyone who has information at (801) 799-3000.