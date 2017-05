× Truck downs power lines in Holladay, intersection back open

HOLLADAY, Utah – A truck has downed power lines in Holladay near 4500 S. and Highland Dr. (1750 E.).

Unified Police said the truck’s arm and bucket were extended and snagged the lines.

No one was injured.

Rocky Mountain Power said fewer than 50 customers are without power, which should be restored by 5 p.m. Monday.