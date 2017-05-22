New party attempts to get voters excited about moderation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It's one of the toughest challenges in any democratic system: to get voters excited about moderate politics and policies.

That's the challenge a group calling themselves United Utah will try to overcome as they try to create a successful, centrist political party.

Jim Bennett, son of the late Senator Bob Bennett, is executive director of the effort.

"Most of the parties that are third parties tend to be even more extreme than the other two parties. This is the first instance I know of when a political party has been formed to bridge the divide between the two parties," said Bennett.

To be officially recognized as a party, United Utah has to get two thousand signatures verified by the Lt. Governor's office.