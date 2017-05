Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- A crashed hang glider and its pilot were found by another pilot in the Hang Glider Park at 15300 South Steep Mountain Drive on Monday night.

UFA says they've dispatched a heavy rescue team to the rough terrain area.

According to officials, the rescue team hasn't reached the pilot, but a medical helicopter has.

The hang glider pilot's age, sex or condition is unknown.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way, check back for updates.