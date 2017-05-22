After long awaited talk – Chaffetz speaks to Comey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The long awaited conversation between Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz, Chairman the House oversight committee, and James Comey, former FBI Director, has finally happened. On Monday, during a visit to the Fox 13 News Studios, Chaffetz got a call from Comey. Minutes later Congressman Chaffetz tweeted.

Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed. @GOPoversight — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 22, 2017

Chaffetz has asked the former FBI Director for any notes or other memos about conversations he had with President Trump before his firing. A New York Times article claims Comey kept notes on the conversation in which the President said ‘I hope you can let this go’ referring to the FBI probe into Michael Flynn. Flynn stepped down as the Director of the National Security Agency just weeks after taking office over concerns he may inappropriate ties to Russia. Some democrats have speculated Comey was fired for refusing to drop the case into Flynn.

Minutes prior to speaking with Comey, Fox 13 News asked Representative Chaffetz if he believes President interfered with the FBI.

“At this point, I don’t see any evidence of that. Now, we’re asking the hard questions, we want to see the documents, we want to talk to Director Comey, see how he took the comments,” said Chaffetz.

Chaffets has his own theory on why President Trump fired Comey.

“Republicans are frustrated with him, the administration is frustrated with him and certainly Democrats are frustrated with him because he did things that are well outside the previous norms, I mean for decades, of what an FBI Director would do,” said Chaffetz.

Comey is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate committee in the near future. Chaffetz hopes he will do the same for members of the House of Representatives.