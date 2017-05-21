× UDOT warns of road closure just north of Vernal

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A road just north of Vernal has closed in both directions after reports the road was sinking came in late Saturday night.

The road on SR-191 dropped slightly because of a culvert not draining water properly beneath the road, spokesperson John Gleason from UDOT said.

Originally UDOT planned to close the road for 24 hours, but an evaluation during Sunday morning could change that.

Employees of the Simplot Mine will be most affected, Gleason said.

The route takes drivers into Flaming Gorge and Gleason said anyone who had planned a trip through there should choose to drive on I-80 to Wyoming to prevent significant delays.

We’ll let you know when the road opens, check back to Fox 13 for updates.