Rep. Chaffetz says he plans to speak with James Comey Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he is going to have a conversation with former FBI Director James Comey Monday.

Earlier this week it was reported Comey will publicly testify before the Senate Intelligence committee sometime after Memorial Day regarding his firing and the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said he is speaking with Comey Monday and is pursuing documents related to the investigation.

“Director Comey and I are going to have a conversation on Monday,” Chaffetz said during his appearance on This Week. “So I have not spoken directly with him.”

Chaffetz went on to say it is important to remember that the memos reportedly written by Comey relating to his conversations with Donald Trump haven’t been made available to lawmakers or even to some reporters who have covered the story.

“So there’s been an awful lot written and said about it, but I don’t even know that the Department of Justice has [the documents]. Maybe Director Comey has them. I don’t know where they reside. I don’t know if there are documents. But we’re certainly pursuing them. And if they’re there, I hope we find them and get them sooner rather than later.”

Tuesday, Chaffetz said he is pursuing those memos and said he has his “subpoena pen ready.”