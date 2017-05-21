Intruders hold residents at gunpoint, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Police are searching for three suspects who they believe invaded a home early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home at 4100 South and 4080 West at the Aspenwood Apartments around 2:30 a.m.

Police believed a party was going on when three masked suspects made their way into the home. Two of the suspects grabbed electronics from a victim's room and then the other had a gun and told everyone to get down.

One of the homeowners tried to tackle one of the suspects as they fled, but failed, police said.

According to police, no shots were fired and the gun was recovered on scene. The suspects are most likely unarmed, according to police.

Only minor injuries were reported, police said.

Officers don't have descriptions of the suspects, but they believe they left in an unknown car.

Check back to Fox 13 for updates.