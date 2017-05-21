× 2-year-old boy drowns after wandering away from campsite in Blacksmith Fork Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A young child drowned in a river in Blacksmith Fork Canyon Sunday after wandering away from his family’s campsite.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue was dispatched to a campsite 2.5 miles up the Left Hand Fork area of the canyon around 11:10 a.m.

A family reported their 2-year-old son was missing. The family from Box Elder County had been camping in the area over the weekend, and around 10 a.m. they realized the boy was missing after he was left, “unattended for just a few moments.”

The family looked for the boy for about 45 minutes before calling 911.

Around 12:15 p.m., search and rescue crews found the boy in the Left Hand Fork waterway–which is a small river that feeds into the Blacksmith Fork River. He was found about half of a mile downstream of the family’s campsite.

The boy was unresponsive when he was found, and EMTs arrived and confirmed the child was deceased.

Police say it appears the boy fell into the water, was swept downstream and drowned. Investigators from the sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

“This is a stark reminder of the dangers surrounding rivers and streams this time of year,” Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated. “We are encouraging all people who recreate around water to be vigilant in keeping a very close eye on children. There is still a lot of snowpack in the mountains. Warmer late spring and early summer temperatures will certainly result in continued swift and high water conditions for several more weeks.”