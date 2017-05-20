× Woman threatens man with stun gun, steals $200

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a woman in a black romper who allegedly robbed a man with a stun gun on Saturday.

Officials said the woman got out of the passenger side of a car and threatened a victim walking in the area of 2528 South and 700 East just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the woman stole $200 from the victim and fled the scene with a driver.

The woman is white and has shoulder-length blonde hair, police said. The driver’s description is unknown, according to police.

If you have any information please contact police at 801-799-3000.