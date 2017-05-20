Students raise funds for National Park Foundation by garage sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Third graders held a garage sale to raise funds for National Parks on Saturday.

Students from Canyon Rim Academy in East Millcreek had a project that would raise money for a specific organization. After a vote, the students chose to put their earnings to the National Park Foundation.

"It's been a labor of love, I'm proud of them because they're really coming to be like global citizens that are actively engaged in their community," Paige Heyn, teacher, said.

The students also used a craft booth, door-to-door soliciting and a bake sale to help the foundation.