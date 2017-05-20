Police search for bank robber in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork bank was robbed by an unknown man on Saturday morning.

According to police, the Wells Fargo Bank on 251 East and 1000 North reported a robbery just before 10:30 a.m.

The suspect handed a note to the teller and demanded cash, police said, the word “gun” was printed on the note, but no handgun was shown.

Police said the suspect fled on foot southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to police, it’s not known if the suspect got into a car later.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds between 20 and 25 years of age, police said.

None of the employees of the bank were injured, according to police.

If anyone has any information on the suspect please contact Spanish Fork City Police Department at 801-804-4700.