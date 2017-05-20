× Plane collides with truck at LAX, injuring 8

By Rashard Rose and Ralph Ellis

(CNN) — A passenger jet landing at Los Angeles International Airport collided with a utility truck Saturday afternoon, leaving eight people on the truck with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

None of the 146 people on the Aeromexico Boeing 737 were hurt, the fire department said.

The right wing of Flight 642, arriving from from Mexico City, struck the utility truck, causing it to overturn near a taxiway, the statement said.

There was no fire or spilled fuel.

CNN is seeking comment from Aeromexico.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.