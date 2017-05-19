Utah teen says she missed school dance due to inconsistently applied dress code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- A Weber High School Senior says she was humiliated and shamed after she was turned away at her high school dance because her outfit didn't comply with the dress code.

Micaela Duran knows there's a dress code and that it applies to dances. She also admits her dress is low-cut, but she said she is confused because administrators had seen her dress twice in the weeks before the event but didn't say anything to her until the day of the dance.

“While my dress was low-cut, I saw other girls that had just as low-cut dresses as I did,” Micaela said.

Micaela carefully picked out a dress for her final high school dance at Weber High School, one that she felt beautiful in.

Since she was royalty for senior cotillion, she had worn the dress for pictures that were displayed in the school weeks before the dance. She also wore it on-stage at an assembly that all her classmates and teachers attended before the dance.

But it wasn't until she arrived at the cotillion that she says the principal stopped her and said she was violating the dress code.

“The administration had seen my dress twice at least two weeks prior to the dance, but once I finally got to the dance, the fact I would be unable to go was completely bewildering to me just because I had never been told beforehand this dress was in any way inappropriate,” Micaela said.

The school district did give her the option to cover up and go into the dance, but Micaela says she was so humiliated and frustrated that she decided to go home instead, missing out on her last dance.

“Of course I was upset; I was denied this opportunity, and no matter what the administration does there's nothing they could do to give that back to me,” Micaela said.

Later she asked the principal why she wasn't told before.

“Now after having a meeting with my principal they're saying there was miscommunication in the fact that he had told a female administrator before the dance to notify me afterwards, however, they never did,” Micaela said.

Micaela says she simply hopes to see more consistency so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

The Weber County School District issued a statement after the incident: