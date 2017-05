Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLEAN, Texas - A storm chaser from Texas proposed to his girlfriend in the perfect way that could have literally blown them away.

Alex Bartholomew got down on one knee and asked Britney Cayton to marry him, with a tornado nearby!

He told her they were going on a routine storm chase; little did she know he was about to pop the big question.

She, of course, said yes.

Talk about love that will sweep you off your feet.