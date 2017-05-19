Highway closed in Zion National Park due to ‘continuous stream’ of falling debris

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A highway through Zion National Park is temporarily closed as of Friday due to a “continuous stream” of sand and debris that is falling near the west tunnel entrance to Zion Mount Carmel Highway.

According to a press release from Zion National Park, park officials have decided to close the road until a hazard geologist can examine the site. The road will reopen when it is deemed safe once again.

The press release states alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City to Long Valley Junction. Highway 89 is also an alternate route.

Visitors can access the park by traveling east on State Route 9 from I-15. All other park facilities and shuttle buses are open and operating as usual.

It was not immediately clear what caused the debris to begin falling.