× Over half of Utahns disapprove of Pres. Trump’s job performance, Utah Policy poll finds

SALT LAKE CITY – A new poll is showing how Utahns feel about President Trump.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted a survey for Utahpolicy.com and found 45 percent of Utahns polled say they approve of the job Trump is doing.

That leaves 54 percent who say they disapprove of his performance.

Only 1 percent say they don’t know how they feel about his actions in office.

The survey was in the field after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

It was also out during reports Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats and that he asked Comey to back off the investigation into ties with Russia.