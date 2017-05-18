× U.S. airstrikes target pro-Assad forces in Syria

The U.S. military launched airstrikes against pro-Assad forces in Syria, according to a Fox News report.

The American strikes were the first against Assad positions since the Pentagon rained 57 Tomahawk missiles on the Shayrat air base near Homs,” the report said. “But the strikes confirmed Thursday were believed to be the first targeting Syrian personnel. According to the defense official, the coalition strikes targeted pro regime units operating in the vicinity of At-Tnaf.

Click here to read more from Fox News. >>