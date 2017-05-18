× Sugar Snap Peas and Carrot Salad with Ginger Dressing

1 lb. sugar snap peas, rinsed, trimmed

2 cups carrots, shredded

1 cup shelled edamame (soybeans)

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1/4 cup lemon or orange juice

1 tablespoon honey or sugar

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white or black sesame seeds

10-12 large basil leaves, torn

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the sugar snap peas, carrots and edamame. Boil for 2 minutes. Drain. Immerse in a large bowl of ice water (blanching technique). Drain well.

In a large bowl, whisk together the ginger, lemon or orange juice, honey or sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the sugar snap peas, carrots and edamame to the bowl. Toss together. To serve, spread salad out on a serving plate. Garnish with sesame seeds and basil. Serve immediately.

