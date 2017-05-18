Sen. Mike Lee tells constituents he supports Robert Mueller as special counsel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Senator Mike Lee said he supports the selection of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The statement came in answer to a question during a tele-town hall on Wednesday.

"From what I know of former director Mueller, he's an upstanding citizen and a wonderful law enforcement talent, and someone in whom I have great confidence," said Lee, adding,"and, yes, he'll have my support unabashedly and without qualification."

Asked if he would support impeachment of President Donald Trump if it turned out he was guilty obstruction of justice, Lee said he would follow the facts and focus on enforcing the system of checks and balances.

"I will follow the facts where they lead, and I'll do everything I can within my power to make sure that the system of checks and balances, the system of separation of powers in the federal government, is upheld--and to make sure no one person abuses power or is able to abuse the constitution," Lee said.