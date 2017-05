× Natural gas leak forces evacuations in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — A natural gas leak forced evacuations at a condominium complex in Holladay Thursday.

Unified Fire Authority said 48 condos have been evacuated at the Aix La Chapelle complex near 2220 E. Murray Holladay Rd.

Questar and Unified Fire hazmat crews are working to repair the leak.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.