Morgan County warning students to stop ‘sexting’ or face charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah – Morgan County authorities are warning students to stop "sexting."

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it has learned the requesting and sending of nude photos among Morgan High School students has become a problem.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, “These behaviors are in violation of State law. If you have not talked to your children about these issues, please talk to them. If you have already talked to them, then talk to them again.”

Deputies are also warning students of the immediate consequences:

Students found requesting, sending, and/or possessing sexually explicit images of other young people will be charged criminally. This is a serious matter and these behaviors will not be tolerated as “joking around” or “just having some fun”. Some boys seem to think it’s funny to take pictures of their own genitals and send them to other boys. This will not be tolerated and will result in criminal charges as already mentioned.

The sheriff’s office is urging students to report any sexting incidents saying, “Any young person who receives a request for nude pictures should screen shot the message and report it to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”