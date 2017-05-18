× Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Millard Co. deputy

SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of killing a Millard County deputy was given his sentence Thursday.

Roberto Miramontes Roman was sentenced to life in federal prison for killing Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox.

Fox was shot to death during a traffic stop outside Delta, Utah in January 2010.

Roman, who had been previously acquitted in state court, was found guilty of the crime in a federal court in February.

In January, Roman pleaded guilty in federal court to three firearms and immigration violation. Federal prosecutors tried Roman on eight remaining charges, including the intentional killing of a law enforcement officer.

