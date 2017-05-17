Texas Rep. Green calls for Pres. Trump’s impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, the first member of Congress to officially request leveling charges against the president from the House Floor.

"I rise today, Mister Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America for obstruction of justice. I do not do this for political purposes, Mister Speaker. I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for. Liberty and justice for all. The notion that we should have government of the people, by the people, for the people. I do it because, Mister Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States of America."

Green, who previewed his call with a tweet earlier, said it was the House of Representative's "duty" to take up impeachment.

Impeachment requires the support of a majority of members of the House of Representatives.

No Republicans have publicly voiced support for impeaching Trump.