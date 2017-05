EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Police in Emery County are asking for help as they search for a missing man who was last seen Sunday.

Tyler Thomas, 21, is a white male who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and has a thin build. He has long brown hair that is shaved on both sides with a Mohawk.

Thomas may be driving a 1998 blue Chevy 1600 crew cab truck with a chrome tool box in the bed.

Anyone who sees Thomas or his vehicle is asked to call the Emery County Sheriff’s Office at 435-381-2404.