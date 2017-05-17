× Pedestrian hit, killed in St. George; police believe driver hit gas instead of brake

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was hit and killed in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday, and police believe the elderly man driving the car accidentally pushed on the accelerator instead of the brake prior to impact.

According to the St. George Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:43 p.m. in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store at 745 North Dixie Drive.

Police say 86-year-old Fredrick Osborn was in the parking lot when he was struck by a car driven by an 88-year-old man from Ivins. Police say at this point it appears the driver of that car pushed on the accelerator rather than on the brake prior to striking Osborn.

Osborn suffered serious head trauma and was not breathing when emergency responders arrived on the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The car continued on after the fatal impact, crashing into a shopping cart return bin and then an unoccupied vehicle.

Police say it is standard procedure in any fatal accident to investigate the incident and then pass that information along to the County Attorney’s Office to determine whether or not charges are warranted in the case.

“The St. George Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Osborn during this terrible time,” police stated. “Our thoughts and hearts are with you.”