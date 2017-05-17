Magic Mondays are fun for the entire family

"Lefty" the Magician shared a few magic tricks with us on the show today. If you would like to see Lefty perform he is at Hatch Family Chocolates every week for "Magic Mondays" where he performs table-side magic while visitors enjoy their chocolate treats.
