× Juvenile trial for teen shot by officer, Abdi Mohamed, scheduled for June

SALT LAKE CITY – A teen shot by police was in court to set a trial date Wednesday.

A three-day hearing for Abdi Mohamed is scheduled for next month on aggravated robbery and drug charges.

Big news in this case happened last month when a judge ruled Mohamed’s case would remain in the juvenile court system and not be sent to adult court.

This started with the highly publicized incident in February 2016, where a Salt Lake officer shot and critically wounded Mohamed.

The officer said he was forced to shoot him because Mohamed refused to stop beating a man with a metal broom handle.

The officer-involved shooting sparked a small riot that night and then led to several protests in the weeks afterwards.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ultimately cleared the officer and Mohamed, who was 17 at the time, was charged in juvenile court with robbery and drug counts.

Prosecutors attempted to move this case into the adult system, claiming the defendant was just shy of 18 at the time and he deserved an adult penalty if convicted.

But after a three-day hearing in April, the judge disagreed and kept the case in the juvenile system.

Mohamed, who is now 19, will be tried in juvenile court beginning June 22.

Neither he nor his attorney wanted to comment on camera but said they were looking forward to moving ahead with this case and having their day in court.