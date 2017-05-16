Winter storm to bring snow to Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow levels could reach valley floors Wednesday, but little to no valley accumulation is expected.

Northern/central mountain snow accumulation: Generally 3-6 inches, up to 12 inches in the Wasatch.

Garden impacts: Cold temperatures, primarily Wednesday night/Thursday morning, could impact gardens.

Cover sensitive plants to help protect them.

Tree damage: Possible accumulating snow on leafy trees could lead to downed tree limbs, especially along the benches and mountain valleys.

Mountain travel impacts: Mountain road snow (above 6,000 ft.) is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Road concerns include higher elevations of Interstate 80, US-40, US-6 and US-89.

Get the Fox 13 News app to stay ahead of the storms with weather, traffic and breaking news alerts.

– iPhone: Get Fox 13 iPhone app here

– Android: Get Fox 13 android app here

Radar: Track severe storms on interactive radar here.