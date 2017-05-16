× Search and rescue crews looking for woman missing in Sanpete Co.

[Note: The sheriff’s office has not provided a picture of Jodi Willis. FOX 13 will update this story if a picture becomes available.]

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews and Forest Service personnel are looking for a 54-year-old woman who disappeared in Sanpete County over the weekend.

According to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Jodi Willis left Utah County on Saturday and told family members she was going to her cabin in Sanpete County. Willis was due to return to a party on Sunday afternoon, but she failed to return.

Family members went looking for Willis on Monday. They found her car in a parking lot at Gooseberry Estates, but no other sign of Willis, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement and search and rescue crews searched the area and went to the cabin, but were still unable to locate Willis.

Search and rescue members, Forest Service personnel and family members are continuing to search for Willis, the statement said, and detectives are also investigating the incident.