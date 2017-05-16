Real Moms, Real Hacks

Posted 2:33 pm, May 16, 2017, by

Vanessa Quigley, founder of Chatbooks, recently released a book called Real Moms, Real Hacks: 107 Parent-Tested Tips + Tricks to Save you Time, Money and Sanity. She gathered advice from many Utah moms, as well as a couple of famous friends. You can find the book on Amazon here.