Officers search for voyeurism suspect

OREM, Utah - Orem Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera using his cell phone to take photos up women's skirts at checkout lines.

"I was in Target, and just finished checking out," said a woman who caught the man in the act.

She didn't want to be identified until the suspect is in jail.

"All of a sudden, I just noticed a guy come around the corner and slip a phone underneath her skirt and kept walking," The woman continued.

The mom said the target was a young woman standing next to her in the self-checkout lines at the Target in Orem.

"I told him, I said, 'hello, sir? I just saw you take a picture of that girl. I saw what you did,'" she said the man kept walking for the exit.

Employees at Target were able to retrieve surveillance video of the incident, and Orem Police say it's damning.

"He was very blatant," said Lt. Craig Martinez with Orem Police. "We've caught people putting cell phones down on their shoes," he said of other suspects they've caught in the past. Lt. Martinez said the same man was caught on surveillance doing the same thing 45 minutes later at another Target in Sandy.

"She had no idea it even happened to her," said the mother who confronted him after watching him take the upskirt photo in Orem. "She was mad and couldn't believe it that she didn't notice the guy walk right by her."

Police say they know the name of the suspect but haven't arrested him as of Tuesday night. When he is caught, they say he is facing misdemeanor charges for every revealing photo found on his phone.