How to decorate affordably with art

Blogger and DIYer Christina Williams gives us tips on affordably decorating with art.

1. Frame it

2. Group them into gallery walls... also think about combining prints with other objects to add more dimension and variety to a gallery grouping.

3. Dangle them: this is a simple DIY that I did with a couple wood strips and some string and glue. It's a fun, inexpensive way to display larger prints without paying a ton to get them framed.

4. Lean them: Lean them up against a wall! Nobody said that frames HAVE to be hung on the wall!

5. Layer/Shelf Them: Use prints to add a little color to your bookshelves. Layer other objects in front of them to create more depth and interest. It's a great way to add some color to a boring brown bookcase.

You can get more great ideas from Christina here.