Bill Cosby says he won't testify

Bill Cosby said he does not plan to testify in his own defense during his upcoming assault trial.

“I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I’m opening a can of something that I — my lawyers are scrambling,” Cosby told Michael Smerconish Tuesday on the SiriusXM POTUS channel.

Cosby faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in connection with a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand.

His trial is set to start June 5.