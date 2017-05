× Car hits teen on bike in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah – A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car hit the teen on a bicycle.

Deputies said the teen was riding a bike at about 8 p.m. when a car hit him near 700 S. and Pioneer Ave.

The teen was flown to the hospital.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the accident.

The names of those involved have not been released.