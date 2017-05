× Firefighters battling large fire in SLC residential structure

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters are fighting a large blaze at two Salt Lake City homes Monday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire is affecting two homes at 151 S 900 W.

The fire department urges everyone to avoid the area of 900 W between 100 S and 400 S.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.