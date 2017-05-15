× Gov. Herbert lowers flags to half-staff to honor police officers

SALT LAKE CITY — In response to President Trump’s support of police officers, Gov. Gary Herbert lowered flags to half-staff at federal facilities until sunset on Monday.

The move was meant to honor the nation’s police officers memorial day and police week.

“During this week of reflection, Jeanette and I honor the brave men and women who have fallen in service to their communities. We are mindful of them. We will never forget them. To the families of the fallen we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. And to those who have so nobly taken up the call to offer protection to your fellow men, we also honor you, and revere your service this week and always,” Herbert said in a press release.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivision were encouraged to fly flags at half-staff but were not required.