× Delta testing facial recognition technology in self-service bag drops

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Delta Air Lines is testing facial recognition technology that will allow travelers to check their own bags.

The first four machines, a $600,000 investment, are rolling out at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for testing.

Delta said the “machine will be equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification, a first for U.S. carriers.”

“We expect this investment and new process to save customers time,” Gareth Joyce said, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Cargo. “And, since customers can operate the biometric-based bag drop machine independently, we see a future where Delta agents will be freed up to seek out travelers and deliver more proactive and thoughtful customer service.”

Delta said facial recognition is its next step to streamline processes at the airport.

That is, assuming all things go according to plan.

Travelers should expect some growing pains as the airline tests the technology.

Delta said it will collect customer feedback during the trial process analyses to ensure the lobby enhancement improves the overall customer experience.

Studies have found self-service bag drops have the potential to process twice as many customers per hour, according to Delta.

Get more information from Delta here.