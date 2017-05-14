Event treats 500 moms for Mother’s Day service project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thanks to a service project, hundreds of mothers, who normally might not have had a Mother's Day, had the chance to celebrate on Saturday.

For the 17th year in a row, Changing Lives Globally treated nearly 500 mothers at Bryant Middle School on 40 South and 500 East from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pampering, lunch and music.

"There are so many people who are alone. There are many people who are depressed, you know, holidays, Mother's Day, all those times when if you don't provide the assistance some of these ladies just go unnoticed," Cesar Diaz, Executive Director of Changing Lives Globally, said.