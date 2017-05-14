× Police seek suspect after carjacking in grocery store parking lot in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly carjacked a vehicle in a grocery story parking lot in Taylorsville Sunday.

According to the Unified Police Department, the carjacking occurred in the area of 4710 South Redwood Road around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the man approached the victim as she was loading groceries at Fresh Market and told her and a child to get out of the vehicle. The suspect did not display a weapon during the theft, but police urge anyone who sees the man to exercise caution.

The suspect is described as a white male who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall with blond hair. He is wearing a red shirt and is believed to be in his late teens.

The stolen vehicle is a 2016 dark green Nissan Rogue with Utah license plate W632DU.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.