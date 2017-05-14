Hundreds gather to ‘March for Babies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hundreds gathered in the annual March For Babies on Saturday in an effort to help families.

Around 380,000 babies are born prematurely in the United States. March for Babies helps raise funds to support education, efficacy, services and research.

"I think it's amazing. You hear their different stories of why they're here today. We have some families that are here because they lost a child. We have some families here because their child spent a number of days in the NICU and it's just a way for them to payback and in a way, pay it forward," Susan Bushnell, Associate Vice President, West Region, said.

According to Bushnell, the event benefits the March of Dimes, which helps babies have a fighting chance.

"We spent a month in the NICU. Without hospitals here in the Valley that can support preemies we wouldn't have our son," Zach Lintz, father, said.

Nearly 500 people participated in the March.