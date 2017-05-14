× Barricaded subject surrenders after SWAT deploys tear gas at Cottonwood Heights home

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A man who barricaded himself inside a home and threatened suicide after police responded to a call about a verbal domestic dispute has been taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Gary Young with Cottonwood Heights Police says their department received a 911 call about a verbal domestic dispute shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, all occupants of the residence came out of the home except for a man who barricaded himself inside. Young said the man threatened to kill himself.

SWAT responded to assist with the situation and the negotiation.

Later Sunday afternoon, officers deployed tear gas. The suspect immediately exited the home at that point and surrendered without further incident.

There were no injuries reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.