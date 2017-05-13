× Police search for suspect involved in Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to officials, just before 6 a.m., a victim pulled their car over near 4500 south and 469 west, in front of Lowe’s, to pick someone up. While pulled over, an unknown man came up to the car and started shooting, according to officials.

Police believe the victim was shot at least seven times after locating seven shell casings in the area from two different bullets.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident please call dispatch at 801-840-4000.