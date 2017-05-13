× One suspect is in critical, another in custody after aggressive confrontation with officer, police say

MURRAY, Utah — A driver is in custody and the passenger is in critical condition after the suspects had an aggressive confrontation with an Adult Probaation and Parole Agent early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, an officer was in Murray City participating in Metro Gang Unit operation near 4500 South and Main Street just before 1 a.m. when a car pulled up beside the officer at a stoplight. The passenger of the car left the vehicle, approached the officer and initiated a confrontation that led to the officer shooting the suspect, the press release continued.

The press release said the suspect got back into the car where the driver sped off and took the suspect to the hospital.

Officers later apprehended the driver, who was on probation with the Utah Department of Corrections, and took him into custody on a $25,000 warrant, officials said. The suspect, who is on parole, remains in the hospital, officials continued.

Police are not releasing the officer’s or the two suspects’ names at this time and following protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, officials said.