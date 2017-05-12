Missing boy found safe in St. George

UPDATE: Police stated just after 6 p.m. Friday that Thomas Williams has been found and is safe.

Previous story continues below:

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are asking the public for help as they look for a 12-year-old boy last seen at school Friday afternoon.

According to the St. George Police Department, 12-year-old Thomas Williams was last seen around 2:15 p.m. at Fossil Ridge Intermediate School, 383 South Mall Drive.

The boy is pictured above and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved plaid shirt in blue, beige pants and bright blue shoes. He may have been riding a yellow bicycle with a camouflage pattern helmet.

Williams is 5-feet tall and has a thin build. He has medium-length blond hair and blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone who sees the boy or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.