Shirtless Oklahoma man’s video shows him getting pelted by hail, goes viral

KINGFISHER, Okla. – One shirtless Oklahoma man’s video that shows him getting pelted by hail is going viral.

KFOR-TV reported baseball-sized hail stormed into the town of Kingfisher Thursday afternoon.

Many cars had broken windshields, while homes and businesses received busted out windows.

The streets were flooded and covered with tree branches.

Kingfisher Emergency Management told KFOR-TV the damage was scattered throughout the area.

With damage like that, you would think everyone would stay inside their homes.

But not Jerry Mack Stitt.

Stitt, who has multiple hilarious videos on his Facebook page, decided he was going to go record himself going out into the hail storm.

“As you can see, it’s hailing out here,” Stitt says while hail strikes his shirtless body.

Stitt’s video has gone viral, with more than 80,000 views.

We don’t recommend you try this.