× New Bangerter Hwy. interchange to open Saturday

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is completing construction on a freeway-style interchange on Bangerter Hwy. at 600 W in Draper.

The interchange is set to open by Saturday morning. The interchange is expected to reduce delays and improve travel for those who use Bangerter Hwy. in that area.

Drivers should be aware of the following traffic pattern changes:

Eastbound and westbound drivers will be able to exit at 600 West to access 200 West-area businesses via 13490 South and 13775 South.

The traffic signal at Bangerter Hwy and 200 West will be removed.

200 West will be accessible from Bangerter Hwy. via “right in, right out” only. This means that drivers on 200 West can turn right onto Bangerter Hwy., and Bangerter Hwy. drivers will be able to turn right onto 200 West.

All left turns, as well as through traffic on 200 West, will be prohibited.

This is the third interchange constructed on Bangerter Hwy. in the last four years. The others are at Redwood Rd. and 7800 S.

UDOT is also building four other interchanges along Bangerter Hwy. this year. Work is already under way at 7000 S, and construction is set to begin this summer at 5400 S, 9000 S and 11400 S.

The 7000 S interchange is expected to open in late 2017, and the other three interchanges are expected to open in 2018.

UDOT has asked the Utah Transportation Commission to allocate funding to build an interchange at 6200 S in 2019, and interchanges at 10400 S and 12600 S in 2022. More intersections along Bangerter Hwy. are expected to be upgraded to interchanges based on traffic demand and as funding permits.

Visit udottraffic.utah.gov to check on traffic conditions and the progress of UDOT’s construction projects.